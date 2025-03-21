Leeds Rhinos’ plan for hooker role after Andy Ackers injury

JACK SINFIELD will support Jarrod O’Connor in the Leeds Rhinos hooker role during Andy Ackers’ injury absence.

First-choice nine Ackers has been ruled out for up to twelve weeks with a hamstring tear suffered in Leeds’ Challenge Cup defeat at St Helens.

O’Connor, who has been second in the pecking order since Ackers’ arrival at the club last year, will now be promoted to the starting line-up with young Sinfield also having a role to play.

“It’s disappointing for Andy, but the flip side is it gives Jarrod the opportunity now,” said Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur.

“He wants to be hooker and this is his opportunity. There’s not a lot of pressure on him really because he’s not fighting for a spot.

“He’s got that spot now to try and make his own and when Andy is back we’ll worry about that then.

“We’ll still have Sinny on the bench. I thought he did a reasonable job for us last week when he came on.

“He’s still learning the role. It’s good for his development, being able to play a couple of positions.

“Having him on the bench also means if something happens in the backline he can go in the halves and we move guys around. It gives us flexibility.”