Bradford Bulls secure Huddersfield Giants forward on season-long loan

Championship side Bradford Bulls have signed Chester Butler from Huddersfield Giants on a loan deal for the 2022 season.

The back-row forward is joining the Bulls for game time after a torrid spell with injuries since signing for Huddersfield.

Since breaking through with hometown club Halifax and signing for the Super League outfit in 2019, Butler has played just once because of a succession of different injuries and surgeries.

Instead of making a comeback with the Giants this season, the 26-year-old Welsh international will hope to get his career back on track with Bradford.

“I am delighted to have Chester on board – he has suffered a horrendous couple of years since joining Huddersfield as an exciting, young back rower prospect but has been struck down by injury but that has now cleared,” said Bulls head coach John Kear.

“He played in the two trial games for Huddersfield and we felt we could help him, he could help us and similarly it can help Huddersfield Giants so that’s how the move has come about.

“Chester was showing signs of being a really good back rower – he is the grandson of the great Colin Dixon – he was a real handful at Halifax and he has been so at Wales too.

“He is a young player with lots of potential with a good frame, with good pace he has all the physical attributes now it is about getting him back onto the field.”

Butler will feature for Bradford’s reserve side against Midlands Hurricanes tomorrow, before being considered for first-team selection the following week.