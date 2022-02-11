Jake Connor included as Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity name squads for Sunday’s Super League clash

Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson has included Jake Connor in his 21-man squad ahead of their opening Super League clash at Wakefield Trinity on Sunday.

Connor fractured his hand in Hull’s final pre-season match against Leeds Rhinos and was expected to miss out on the trip to Wakefield.

However, the star fullback has been listed in their squad, alongside Tevita Satae who has recovered from a calf injury.

Manu Ma’u (hamstring), Joe Cator (Achilles), Josh Bowden (quad), Mitieli Vulikijapani (calf) and Scott Taylor (foot) do miss out, along with new signing Kane Evans who carries over a suspension from the NRL.

Hull’s three other additions are all in line for Super League debuts though, with Darnell McIntosh, new captain Luke Gale and Joe Lovodua included.

Five of Wakefield’s off-season recruits could make competitive debuts for the club on Sunday, with Tom Lineham, Liam Hood, Lee Gaskell, Corey Hall and Thomas Minns all named in their 21-man squad.

However, there is no place in the group for Jai Whitbread, Sadiq Adebiyi or John Davetanivalu, while injury rules out Bill Tupou (knee), Lee Kershaw and Jack Croft (both ACL).

Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC – Be Well Support Stadium, Sunday 3pm

Wakefield: 1 Max Jowitt, 2 Tom Johnstone, 4 Reece Lyne, 5 Tom Lineham, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Eddie Battye, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Tinirau Arona, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Kelepi Tanginoa, 13 Jay Pitts, 14 Jordan Crowther, 16 James Batchelor, 17 Lee Gaskell, 19 Liam Kay, 21 Brad Walker, 22 Yusuf Aydin, 30 Corey Hall, 31 Thomas Minns, 35 David Fifita.

Hull: 1 Jake Connor, 2 Adam Swift, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 4 Josh Griffin, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 6 Josh Reynolds, 7 Luke Gale, 8 Ligi Sao, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Tevita Satae, 11 Andre Savelio, 13 Jordan Lane, 14 Joe Lovodua, 17 Brad Fash, 19 Ben McNamara, 20 Jack Brown, 21 Jordan Johnstone, 23 Connor Wynne, 24 Cameron Scott, 28 Aiden Burrell, 29 Jamie Shaul.