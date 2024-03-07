Bradford Bulls set for more signings as increased investment and engagement secured

BRADFORD BULLS have set out their bold ambitions and given an update on their progress in relation to the club grading criteria.

Chief executive Jason Hirst was on hand at a fans’ forum on Tuesday night to discuss the prevalent matters at hand according to the five pillars set out by IMG last year.

On fandom, Hirst mentioned that the average attendance in 2023 was 3,677 – with the next threshold being 7,000.

The Bulls, Hirst said, are targeting a minimum of 4,000 fans per game in 2024 with a rise in attendance improving finances too.

On an engagement level, the Odsal outfit’s figure has increased by 45 per cent since the last grading.

Hirst and the Bulls have also promised more signings with the importance of a successful season on the field helping to drive standards off it too.

Winning the 1895 Cup, Championship Grand Final and being runner-up in the latter will gain a club 0.1, 0.25 and 0.15 extra points respectively.

In terms of finances, new owner investment over the past year will increase Bradford’s score at the next round of grading, with the club still seeking additional investment.

On the stadium, securing the Odsal lease has been described as a “big enabler” by Hirst. The old Pavilion Bar has been knocked down and it is being replaced which will also lead to an improved score.

He added that the Bulls already score well in the catchment/community pillar.

