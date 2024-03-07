Comparing the BBC TV viewing figures to Channel 4 from opening Super League rounds and World Club Challenge

IT’S fair to say that the BBC’s coverage of Super League and the World Club Challenge has been highly-rated so far.

The broadcasting giant actually has big boots to fill following the stellar work of Channel 4 in the two-year period that the latter had Super League broadcasting rights for.

However, strong viewing figures have been revealed.

The 2023 World Club Challenge, broadcast live on Channel 4 in the early morning due to it being played in Australia, had an average audience of 202,000 with a peak of 322,000.

The first Super League game of the year on Channel 4 – between Hull KR and Wigan – had an average of 379,000 tuning in with a 502,000 peak. That equated to a 5.2% audience share.

Despite that, the BBC Two viewing figure for Castleford Tigers’ opening game against the Warriors averaged 357,000, Rugby League on TV has revealed, with a 2.8 per cent average share of the audience and a peak of 487,000.

Meanwhile, the 2024 World Club Challenge on BBC Two this year averaged 350,000 and a 2.5% audience share with a peak of 539,000.

