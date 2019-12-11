Bradford Bulls set for more Super League loanee signings

Bradford Bulls are set to add several more loanees to their squad as talks with a top Super League club continue.

League Express understands the Bulls have had extensive talks with West Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos with a view to taking several of their young players on loan at the start of next season.

Mark Sawyer told the Telegraph & Argus last week that head coach John Kear was in negotiations with one club regard ‘three or four’ players.

That club is understood to be Leeds. While the identity of the players isn’t clear, it’s believed the players in question are Leeds’ youngest senior players, with England Academy forward Tom Holroyd understood to be one player that has been discussed.

Leeds have a dual-registration partnership with Featherstone Rovers, however, TotalRL understands any player that heads to the Bulls would not be on Featherstone’s radar for the start of the season.

The Bulls announced the signing of Hull Kingston Rovers’ utility forward Adam Rooks on Tuesday as Kear continues to rebuild his squad for next year.

But he could soon have several young Rhinos to call on if a deal can be finalised.

Bradford have made four senior signings for 2020 so far, with Rooks joined at the club by Greg Johnson, Anthony England and Sam Barlow.