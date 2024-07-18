Bradford Bulls snap up Super League winger on loan for rest of 2024 Championship season

Bradford Bulls have announced that Hull FC speedster Liam Tindall has re-joined the club on loan until the end of the 2024 season.

The 22-year-old had a brief spell in the red, amber and black earlier this year, making two appearances against Sheffield Eagles and Batley Bulldogs and now re-joins Eamon O’Carroll’s squad for the remainder of the current season.

In his previous loan spells at Odsal, Tindall scored six tries in nine appearances and Bradford boss O’Carroll is delighted to be able to recall on his services at a crucial stage of the season.

“I am delighted to welcome Liam back to the club, I really enjoyed working with him during his brief time with us earlier this year and he is a really popular member of the group,” said O’Carroll.

“He is really keen to pick up where he left off and I know the team will benefit from his work ethic, his energy and the standards he carries both on and off the field.

“We’re entering a crucial stage of the season and Liam will play a key role as we are down on troops in our back line with Jorge [Taufua]’s suspension kicking in this weekend.

“I would like to thank Richie Myler and Hull FC for allowing Liam to come back to us and I am sure the Bulls fans will enjoy seeing him in the red, amber and black again following his previous spells with us.”

Hull FC are able to recall Liam following an initial two-week period, as per standard RFL loan deals.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast