Super League side rocked by season-ending injury as Huddersfield Giants set to be without key forward

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have been rocked by a season-ending injury to one of their stars.

Interim coach Luke Robinson has revealed that forward Joe Greenwood will be out for the remainder of the 2024 Super League campaign with an upper body injury.

It adds insult to an already bulging injury list that includes the likes of Adam Swift, Sebastine Ikahihifo and Jack Murchie.

“Joe is done for the year with a pec and shoulder injury,” Robinson said.

“I think Joe was starting to get back to his best, but he has struggled with niggles and knocks this year so I don’t think he had been playing his best rugby at the start.

“But, the last couple of games, he has been our go-to player and has carried the ball extremely well so it’s a huge disappointment.”

