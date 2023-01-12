Bradford Bulls star announces immediate retirement following serious injury

IT’S always a difficult realisation for a player that they cannot continue in their rugby league career due to injury.

And that’s what has happened to Bradford Bulls’ blockbusting forward Sam Scott who last night announced his retirement.

Scott moved to Odsal at the start of the 2022 Championship season but sustained an injury that ruled him out for the rest of the year.

Now he has spoken about how difficult that decision was.

Scott said: “I have come to this decision on the back of what has been an ongoing issue, I thought it had been resolved with an operation, I have done everything I can the medical team have been brilliant but unfortunately all good things have got to come to an end and the wear and tear have got the better of me and there’s nothing I or anyone can do about it.

“To go on record, I would like to thank Bradford for the opportunity, I have not played as much as I would have liked but they have looked after me, I cannot fault the club at all. Any treatment or medical procedure has been done and part of my decision to retire now is to give a bit back to the club. I could have wasted a few months to see if it got better but that wasn’t in the best interests of myself or the club, I was open and honest and have come to this decision.

“I would like to thank all the clubs, staff and players I have played for and with. Having started out at Wakefield as a kid, Sheffield, Batley, York and then finally Bradford. I have had a decent career as a Championship player, played in two Championship finals, won one of them as well as having played at Wembley.”

“Finally, I would like to thank my family. My mum and dad for ferrying me around to training and matches as a kid and my missus and our children for all their support.”

Bradford CEO Jason Hirst added: “On behalf of the club and myself, first and foremost we are sincerely disappointed for Sam, that he has had to call a premature end to what has been a very good career.

“Throughout his time at the Bulls, Sam has been a model professional, typified by the way he has conducted himself and handled this very difficult situation. As a first class human being, we wish Sam every success moving forward.”