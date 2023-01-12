Hull FC and Newcastle Thunder enter into dual-registration arrangement for 2023

HULL FC and Newcastle Thunder have entered into a dual-registration agreement for the 2023 season.

Hull FC players will be available for Thunder when not selected by head coach Tony Smith, while Reserves and Academy players will also be available for selection at Kingston Park.

Some of Newcastle’s brightest young talents will also be able to gain the opportunity to train within a Super League environment, with opportunities for Thunder players to be involved with Hull FC’s various age groups.

Speaking about the partnership, Newcastle Thunder head coach, Chris Thorman, said:

“It is a positive move in several ways. Primarily from my point of view and probably the most important thing from the fans’ perspective is that we’re going to get some pretty good players playing for the club.

“It’s a lot different to previous agreements the club has had in the past with other Super League outfits. It’s built on the strong relationships we have with Hull FC. I know a lot of the staff and I’m excited to work with them going forward.

“We’ve identified a number of players that we will be getting to work with closely, possibly beyond the dual registration and getting some of the lads on season long loans.

“For me this works a lot better because rather than players coming in and out of the team, it allows us to always have that little bit more depth in the squad.

“The players available to us are all in a full-time environment at Hull from the age of 16, they are developing a strong programme there which will only enhance the environment we’re trying to create.

“It’s an exciting time for the club and we look forward to what the partnership brings.”

Meanwhile, Hull FC head coach Tony Smith, also said: “We are looking forward to working with Newcastle this year to enhance the playing opportunities for our squad.

“With reserve grade and dual registration, it is a fantastic opportunity for players at all levels within our club and the chance to experience a different environment.

“There is a good relationship at management level between the clubs, whilst both Stanley and myself have worked with Chris and been involved with Newcastle in the past, so it is a good fit.

“Newcastle are in a period of transition like ourselves with aspirations to progress and hopefully we can help support them in that project.

“Our club has been developing a long-term strategy for player development over the last couple of years both in Hull and further afield, and we can see how this partnership could really compliment that.”