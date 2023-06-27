Bradford Bulls star Tom Holmes to offer unique experience for young rugby league players after creating new sports business

RUGBY league players often invest their whole lives to the sport – playing from a young age to being left with the scars after retiring, it’s a career that takes it out of you both mentally and physically.

Some, whilst on their own rugby league journey, attempt to give back to the foundations which set them on their own path into the game.

One such example is Bradford Bulls star Tom Holmes, who has set up his own coaching company for school sports and to enhance children’s well-being.

Holmes posted on Instagram: “After over 10 years of coaching in schools, out in the community and for various clubs I have took the leap, after some long planning, to set up my own coaching company for school sports and well-being.

“I have an incredibly passionate drive to enhance the lives of countless children and young adults, promoting their physical, mental and educational wellbeing. I want to give as many people a positive impact on life in more ways than one and I can’t wait to get started.”

“If anyone works in a school please don’t hesitate to get in touch for the “ALL-PRO sports & wellbeing” brochure, or even if you can help in any way please send me a private message, brochures to schools can be sent digitally from NOW!”

Holmes went further when talking to League Express, saying: “It’s about coaching in schools , not just sports but mental wellbeing, mentorship and class interventions to provide every child with the best possible opportunities to excel through the transformative power of sports not just out on the field but in the classroom and general life.”

As well as setting up his own company, Holmes is giving 13-17 year-olds the opportunity to “eat, sleep and train like a pro” during 12 ‘pre-season like’ sessions over the summer holidays from 31 July to 25 August.

Holmes told League Express: “It’s a unique camp which gives boys and girls aged 13-17 experience what it’s like to be a full-time professional in pre season at the heart of the Bradford bulls training ground in a professional environment coached by Super league, championship NRL and international players.

“They will go through intense sessions such as wrestle, field , conditioning , testing and also video analysis , well-being sessions, nutrition and plenty more! It will give players the extra push to improve their game and enjoy the experience.”

“I wanted something unique, something that’s not been done and this just felt perfect. I thought of something I would have loved at this age and I would have jumped at the chance to experience what it’s like to be a full-time pro in pre-season taught by some of the best in the game, meeting new friends and maybe even getting the chance to showcase my talent or just improve my game in any way possible.

“Normally camps in the holidays are set up to 12-year-olds and I thought this would be an amazing way of keeping older teenagers busy in the holidays while excelling their skills in rugby league.

“I’m not stopping here though! I have a huge drive and there’s plenty more announcements to be made about the camp and I have more ideas of things I can do to be unique and really make a difference and give back to the younger generation.

“I want to be a role model to the younger generation and play a small part in their success and I will be happy man.”

The likes of Castleford Tigers forward Suaia Matagi and Sheffield Eagles forward Jesse Sene-Lefao are just some of those stars willing to lend a hand during the 12 sessions, offering a unique opportunity to budding rugby league players.

But, why has Holmes set this up?

“I have coached now for over ten years, in various school coaching companies, in the community, for amateur teams and even internationally.

“After impressing some schools with my coaching ability and passion they questioned why I haven’t set my own company up. This was built up over many years before I decided to bite the bullet.

“I felt I could use my knowledge and experience of sport to really help others in school. I am very passionate about helping others especially the younger generation in not just sport but academically and their wellebeing, especially mental health which has been a huge part in my life.

“I believe I can really make a difference and ensure my company is powerful.”

The opportunity can be found on by clicking the links below:

– Twitter

– Facebook

– Instagram