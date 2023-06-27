Featherstone Rovers snap up Keighley Cougars man

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have continued their recent recruitment drive, swooping for a rival playmaker in the Championship.

The West Yorkshire club, following the signings of Logan Astley and Arama Hau, have brought back Dane Chisholm from the Keighley Cougars.

Chisholm knows the club well, having played for the West Yorkshire side between 2019 and 2022 before joining the Cougars ahead of the 2023 season.

However, following the injury to halfback Johnathon Ford and the recall of Riley Dean by Warrington Wolves and subsequent loan to Castleford Tigers, Featherstone head coach Sean Long has acted fast.

Not only has Long brought in Chisholm, but yesterday, the club brought in Wigan Warriors youngster Logan Astley in on-loan too.