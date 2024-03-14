Bradford Bulls swoop for new signing

BRADFORD BULLS have announced the signing of Australian hooker Tyran Ott on a one-year deal subject to international clearance.

The 23-year-old has impressed on a trial period with the club and has now put pen-to-paper on a permanent stay until the end of the season.

Ott, who can also feature in the halves or at 13, has played for Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles and North Sydney Bears in Australia’s NSW Cup in recent years.

Ott’s spoken of his excitement at representing the club: “It’s really exciting, I am looking forward to sinking my teeth in to some footy and to play for the Bulls, a club with such a good history.

“I played in Australia for Manly Sea Eagles in the lower grades and for North Sydney Bears last year, we were quite successful it’s a great club with great history so it’s good to come here to a similar club.

“I try get the 1%ers done, make my tackles and passes and not let anyone down and that’s the same in training, go around every cone, don’t take any shortcuts.

“The people here have been really receptive, all the players and staff have made me feel welcome there’s a great deal of people who care about the Bulls and there’s a great culture in place.

“My first game in the Reserves last week was great fun! My first game last year was in 40 degrees and this year it was 4 degrees! The players I played with made it a lot of fun and I was able to mix it up between hooker and half.

“There are some quality players who have been here a while and I am just looking to add some value to the team where I can. It’s really exciting to get this official now and I am looking forward to playing and hopefully doing a great job this season.”

Bradford Bulls’ Head Coach Eamon O’Carroll said: “It’s exciting, Tyran will be a great addition to us and add quality and depth in a number of positions. He paid his own way over, looking for an opportunity, he backed himself and has been great ever since he has been here so I am really happy to get something done with him.

“He’s played at a high standard in Australia, having played at North Sydney Bears and he can cover a number of positions to a high standard. He trains hard too which will drive standards across the rest of the group.

“We have been constantly looking to bring in people and when you can bring in someone the quality of Tyran, who can cover a number of positions, it is a huge boost for us and I am really looking forward to working with him.

“He is really efficient in what he does, has been welcomed into the group really well and will feel settled now, meaning we will see the best version of him moving forward.

“He has work to do to get in the squad which he is fully aware of but he is hungry and wants to impress so it is something we will manage over the next couple of weeks.

“There’s a number of players in those positions playing well but Tyran adds competition for places which isn’t something we’ve always had.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.