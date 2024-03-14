Wigan Warriors survive yellow card to inflict late defeat on brave Salford Red Devils

WIGAN WARRIORS overcame a stubborn Salford Red Devils at the Salford Community Stadium with a
It was nip and tuck throughout the first-half with Liam Marshall’s effort just before the break the only points of the game as Wigan held a 4-0 lead at half-time.
Abbas Miski doubled the lead just after the break, too, with Harry Smith converting for a 10-0 lead.
Salford hit back when Marc Sneyd’s kick was grounded by Sam Stone before Tim Lafai and Sneyd’s boot sent the Red Devils into a 12-10 lead as time ticked on.
Smith was sent to the sinbin with ten minutes left for a tackle without the ball, but Jake Wardle scampered over with time running out off a short drop-out from Sneyd.
Bevan French put the gloss on the performance in the last minute with Adam Keighran converting both Wardle’s and French’s effort.
Salford Red Devils
1 Ryan Brierley
26 David Nofoaluma
3 Nene Macdonald
4 Tim Lafai
5 Deon Cross
14 Chris Atkin
7 Marc Sneyd
20 Andrew Dixon
9 Amir Bourouh
10 King Vuniyayawa
11 Sam Stone
12 Kallum Watkins
16 Joe Shorrocks
Substitutes
2 Ethan Ryan
15 Shane Wright
21 Matty Foster
27 Gil Dudson
Wigan Warriors
1 Jai Field
2 Abbas Miski
3 Adam Keighran
4 Jake Wardle
5 Liam Marshall
6 Bevan French
7 Harry Smith
16 Luke Thompson
9 Brad O’Neill
10 Liam Byrne
11 Willie Isa
12 Liam Farrell
13 Kaide Ellis
Substitutes
15 Patrick Mago
19 Tyler Dupree
20 Harvie Hill
27 Tom Forber
