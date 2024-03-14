Wigan Warriors survive yellow card to inflict late defeat on brave Salford Red Devils

WIGAN WARRIORS overcame a stubborn Salford Red Devils at the Salford Community Stadium with a

It was nip and tuck throughout the first-half with Liam Marshall’s effort just before the break the only points of the game as Wigan held a 4-0 lead at half-time.

Abbas Miski doubled the lead just after the break, too, with Harry Smith converting for a 10-0 lead.

Salford hit back when Marc Sneyd’s kick was grounded by Sam Stone before Tim Lafai and Sneyd’s boot sent the Red Devils into a 12-10 lead as time ticked on.

Smith was sent to the sinbin with ten minutes left for a tackle without the ball, but Jake Wardle scampered over with time running out off a short drop-out from Sneyd.

Bevan French put the gloss on the performance in the last minute with Adam Keighran converting both Wardle’s and French’s effort.

Salford Red Devils

1 Ryan Brierley

26 David Nofoaluma

3 Nene Macdonald

4 Tim Lafai

5 Deon Cross

14 Chris Atkin

7 Marc Sneyd

20 Andrew Dixon

9 Amir Bourouh

10 King Vuniyayawa

11 Sam Stone

12 Kallum Watkins

16 Joe Shorrocks

Substitutes

2 Ethan Ryan

15 Shane Wright

21 Matty Foster

27 Gil Dudson

Wigan Warriors

1 Jai Field

2 Abbas Miski

3 Adam Keighran

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

6 Bevan French

7 Harry Smith

16 Luke Thompson

9 Brad O’Neill

10 Liam Byrne

11 Willie Isa

12 Liam Farrell

13 Kaide Ellis

Substitutes

15 Patrick Mago

19 Tyler Dupree

20 Harvie Hill

27 Tom Forber

