Bradford Bulls tease big news ahead of battle for potential Super League promotion in 2023

BRADFORD BULLS have been doing everything right this off-season in order to right the wrongs of the 2022 Championship season.

Filled with hope and anticipation ahead of 2022, the West Yorkshire club slipped dramatically, finishing outside the top six play-offs quite comfortably with John Kear also departing Odsal as head coach.

Assistant coach Mark Dunning was given the reins on a temporary basis before he was awarded the job permanently.

And, since then the club hasn’t looked back with recruitment coming in to make Bradford almost a Super League team in waiting with the likes of Leeds Rhinos pair Jack Walker and Bodene Thompson joining along with Huddersfield Giants stalwart Michael Lawrence and former Castleford Tigers halfback Tom Holmes.

In recent weeks, Dunning has spoken of his desire to add to his squad with new signings expected in the next few weeks.

However, it appears as though one of those may well be announced tomorrow morning with Bradford putting out a cryptic tweet that simply reads: “14.2.22. 10am.”

That being said, with a slight glimpse of a shirt, it could well be the new kit that the Bulls will be wearing in 2023 – especially with it being just two weeks before Christmas.

“There’s some things in the pipeline coming,” Dunning previously said on the club’s Youtube channel.

“Hopefully next week there should be some news on another potential signing. There’s a lot still going on, a lot of things in the fire.”