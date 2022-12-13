St Helens record heavy financial loss for the 2021 Super League season

ST HELENS have recorded a heavy financial loss for the 2021 Super League season.

Following the club’s declaration of their filings on Companies House, it has been revealed that the reigning champions Saints accrued increased losses from £1.2 million to over £1.6 million from 2020 to 2021.

The actual figure is £1,688,792 which is just shy of the £1.7 million that the Wigan Warriors posted the week before.

The filing history revealed: “Total revenues rose 17% from £5,942,480 in 2020 to £6,944,706 in 2021 due to fans returning to stadiums and some one-off room hire income. Operating losses increased from £1,127,348 to £1,650,086 in 2021 as a result of restrictions imposed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and an increase in depreciation on the stadium due to a revision of its economic life.

“Furlough income decreased to £373,324 in 2021 from £976,164 due to less lockdowns. Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation reduced from a loss of £721,104 in 2020 to a loss of £806,351 in 2021.”

The financial losses are, however, set to be alleviated somewhat in the next year’s financial year due to the full exit out of lockdown and the fact that no rooms were played behind closed doors in the 2022 Super League season as opposed to the first half of the year in 2021.