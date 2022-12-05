Bradford Bulls to make two or three more signings to add to wealth of Super League-quality squad

BRADFORD Bulls are set to make two or three more signings to add to their wealth of quality within Mark Dunning’s squad ahead of the 2023 Championship season.

Bradford have already completed deals for the likes of Leeds Rhinos pair Jack Walker and Bodene Thompson as well as Huddersfield Giants stalwart Michael Lawrence, but Dunning has confirmed that the Bulls are still out there looking with more new recruits on their radar.

“I’ve got a different philosophy to some people, I don’t think recruitment ever stops,” Dunning told West Yorkshire Radio Rugby League.

“My chairman is probably having kittens when he hears that. However, that doesn’t mean there will be players rolling into the club but we have got a budget and everyone has fitted into that so far.

“We’ve worked really hard to get everything done within that budget, if a player comes along that we think can make us better we will always look at him.

“We might get to a point that to bring that player in someone else will have to leave us but it’s a revolving door of recruitment.

“Recruitment will never be done while I’m in charge, there will be two or three more to come in within our playing budget.”

It remains to be seen who those ‘two or three’ new recruits will be, but it’s an exciting time to be a Bradford fan after a disappointing 2022 season in which they finished ninth.