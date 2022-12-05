Bradford Bulls boss Mark Dunning turns down potential signings for Championship club

BRADFORD Bulls head coach Mark Dunning has revealed how he has turned down potential signings for the Championship club because he felt they wouldn’t ‘complement the type of group’ he has got at Odsal.

Dunning’s off-season recruitment for 2023 has been impressive to say the least with the likes of Leeds Rhinos pair Jack Walker and Bodene Thompson joining as well Huddersfield Giants legend Michael Lawrence.

For his new recruits, Dunning has, alongside a recruitment board of himself, Brian Noble, Jason Hirst and Nigel Wood, been meticulous when it comes to those that will come through the doors at Odsal.

In doing so, the Bradford boss has revealed that he has turned down a number of new signings due to the fact that he feels they wouldn’t have fit in with the club’s culture.

“We’ve worked really hard on building relationships with these players in terms of they believe in the club before they come here,” Dunning told West Yorkshire Radio Rugby League.

“I’ve spoken to them all about how I want us to play, the people we have spoken to are good people. We’ve gone for person first, player second.

“We’ve been very diligent with everything we’ve done within that. I believe we have got good people as well as good players.

“We set about meeting the player, getting to now them a bit. I’ve been really intrusive with these conversations.

“I want to know everything about that player. We’ve had a couple of players who we have spoken to, and ability wise they would have added to our squad but I’ve said no because I didn’t think they would complement the type of group we have got.”

Bradford are aiming to improve on a disappointing 2022 Championship season when they finished ninth.