Bradford Bulls winger signs for Championship rivals

BRADFORD BULLS winger Ryan Millar has made the move to a Championship rival ahead of the 2023 season.

Millar, who spent the 2022 season with Bradford where he scored eight tries in 21 appearances, has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Widnes Vikings.

That means that the 28-year-old will reunite with former Bulls head coach John Kear at the DCBL Stadium next season.

He crossed twice when the Bulls visited the DCBL Stadium last season, helping them to a 31-6 victory on the road, but before that, the 28-year-old had previously spent seven seasons with Sheffield Eagles.

He amassed over a century of appearances for the club after graduating from their academy system, helping the Eagles to victory in the inaugural 1895 Cup final in 2019 as they defeated the Vikings 36-18 at Wembley.

In total, the Germany-born winger scored 53 tries for Sheffield, averaging just short of one try every two matches.