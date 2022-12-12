Leeds Rhinos’ Kruise Leeming on James Bentley and the ex-St Helens man’s desire ‘to make amends’ for poor start to Super League 2022

LEEDS RHINOS star Kruise Leeming has spoken on former St Helens star James Bentley’s desire ‘to make amends’ following a poor first half a year in his new club’s colours.

Ireland international Bentley joined the West Yorkshire club from St Helens ahead of the 2022 Super League season but was sent off on his Leeds debut against the Warrington Wolves at Headingley.

After a four-match ban, the second-rower’s return to action didn’t last long as he received a two-match ban following the Rhinos’ fixture against Castleford Tigers on Easter Monday.

Bentley then followed that up with another three-match ban in late May. Now 2022 captain Leeming has revealed that Bentley is determined to hit the ground running in 2023 after returning to training on Friday.

“It’s good to have him back. He didn’t start the season how he wanted to start it last year and he wants to make amends for that,” Leeming told the Leeds website.

“Towards the back end of last season, however, he was really important for us. He was brilliant for us and it’s going to be important for him to kick on now and cement himself as a Rhino in the back-row which I’m sure he will do.”

Leeming has hailed the togetherness within the squad – especially with how many players there currently is at training.

“Our squad feels massive at the minute but really tight-knit. There are 30 odd blokes at training and they are fighting for positions but there isn’t any bickering.

“It’s a really good environment to be in at the minute and I think we will go on and do good things next season.”

The Rhinos, of course, made it to the Super League Grand Final last season despite their woeful start which saw them around the bottom of the table in the earlier rounds.

Now, it’s up to the likes of Leeming and Bentley to take Leeds to that extra level in 2023.