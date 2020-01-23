Bradford confirm Dawson-Jones capture

Bradford Bulls have completed the signing of Hull FC’s Matty Dawson-Jones.

As revealed first on TotalRL, the 29-year-old has joined the club on a one-year contract, with an option of another season.

The outside back recently returned from an ACL injury that kept him out of the 2019 season, in what was his first season with Hull after signing from Leigh Centurions.

He adds much-needed depth to John Kear’s backline, with John Kear potentially adding one more player to his squad before they start the season against London next week.

“I am over the moon to be a Bradford player – after a year out I needed to get back playing and to get interest from a club like the Bulls was massive,” said Dawson-Jones.

“Being able to work for a coach of John Kear’s stature too was a huge part of the decision – he is a top quality coach and working for him is a great opportunity for me to kickstart my career again.

“I have been around the block a bit now and had some experience in Super League but there is a great training facility at Tong which is a Super League quality facility.

“I am looking forward to getting in and getting started – hopefully I can help some of the younger lads but I can still learn as well, I can still develop my game.

“I will give 100% every week for supporters to try give them what they deserve and try get Bradford fighting for the top spots to get back into Super League.”