Rochdale land Hopkins coup

Rochdale Hornets have completed the impressive acquisition of forward Sam Hopkins.

Hopkins, 29, has represented Wales internationally and played in Super League with Leigh.

He spent last year with Workington, making 29 appearances.

“After talks with Andy Mazey and seeing what’s going on at Rochdale recently, I knew the Hornets would be a great fit for me,” said Hopkins.

“I hope I can help them achieve all they want to this year. I’m very grateful for the opportunity and I really look forward to working with Matt Calland and getting stuck in with the lads.”

Head coach Matt Calland added: “I am really excited to get a player of Sam’s experience.

“He has played at Super League level with Leigh, having played over 100 games for them.

“He has also played for Wales and his influence on what is a young forward pack will be invaluable.”