Bradford MP foresees World Cup return to redeveloped Odsal

JUDITH CUMMINS MP wants Bradford at the centre of the next Rugby League World Cup and has called on the government to use the power of sport to bring investment into Bradford.

Speaking in a debate last week on the contribution of the Rugby League World Cup to culture and sport in the UK, the MP for Bradford South, who is the Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Rugby League Group, highlighted how sport is at the heart of local communities in her constituency, which includes Odsal Stadium, the home of the Bradford Bulls.

“Week in, week out, local communities come together to support their clubs, their local kids’ teams and young players,” she said.

“However, levels of investment and opportunities haven’t always matched the pride we feel in our towns and cities, but it’s moments like the World Cup that will give communities the opportunities to stand tall and showcase where they live to the world.

“A compelling levelling-up bid has been submitted to government for a world-class stadium and training complex for elite sports with a Rugby League Skills, Training and Education centre in Odsal to serve the people of Yorkshire and the North. I can’t wait to host the World Cup again in a decade’s time and be standing in our very own Odsal Stadium in Bradford cheering England on!”

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew, the MP for nearby Pudsey, has agreed to visit Bradford and in particular Odsal Stadium.

A study from the Sheffield Hallam University has suggested that investment in sport and physical activity gives back four times the investment in social value, equivalent to around £72 billion each year across the UK, improving people’s health and wellbeing, creating jobs and stimulating local economic growth.

“When the competition is over and the winning teams raise their trophies, it is only the start of the story for communities, not the end,” said Judith Cummins.

“With the Rugby League World Cup in full swing, Bradford’s year as Capital of Culture in 2025, and Bradford’s bid for a world-class stadium and sports complex that will bring over a billion pounds of benefits to Bradford, now is the time to ensure that people of Bradford benefit from this legacy.”

