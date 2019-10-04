Bradford player evokes contract termination over pension dispute

At least one senior Bradford Bulls player has today evoked a termination of his contract following an alleged breach of contract by the club.

Bradford officials were notified earlier today of the player’s intent to end their contract with the club due to issues relating to pension payments.

While TotalRL is aware of at least one player taking such action, it’s understood other players contracted to the club next season are considering similar action.

Bradford have a seven-day period to appeal to the RFL should they wish to do so.

The RFL have also been notified of the player’s intent to terminate his contract with the club. They refused to comment when contacted earlier today.

The Bulls are currently under special measures, which has left them with just 14 contracted players and unable to sign any new recruits ahead of next season. Bradford will play in Dewsbury next season after leaving Odsal.

TotalRL has contacted Bradford for comment.