Bradford saga twists again after Brereton pulls out

Chris Brereton has withdrawn his interest in Bradford Bulls.

The former Wakefield director was heading a consortium planning on taking the club off current chairman Chris Brereton.

However, Brereton confirmed in a statement he would not be pursuing his interest, though didn’t specify why.

“Over the weekend, I have decided to withdraw from the consortium looking to save Bradford Bulls,” he said.

“I have offered to help both the consortium and the Rugby League (RFL) moving forward.

“I would like to thank the RFL for their help and advice during this process and Simon Hustler of Charters solicitors for his guidance.

“Finally, I would like to apologise to all the fans of Bradford Bulls for not being able to help, and wish you, any new owners of the club, success in the future.”

A statement from the rest of the consortium said: “We would like to thank Chris for all his hard work over the past weeks, moving the club into a position where a transition can take place from Andrew and the previous board to new investors.

“We are sure it was a very difficult decision for Chris and we thoroughly understand and respect his reasons for standing down from the consortium at this time.

“Although Chris stepping down is disappointing, it won’t affect the resolve of the remaining group and we are hopeful of some positive news at the first fans forum tomorrow night.

“We look forward to speaking with all the fans who have managed to secure a ticket for either tomorrow or Wednesday night’s fans forums.”