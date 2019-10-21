Lama Tasi finds a new club

Lama Tasi has returned to Australia after signing for Mackay & District league side Sarina.

The 29-year-old was released by Warrington at the end of the season, and has now returned to Australia to play park footy.

Tasi spent several years in England, playing in Super League during spells with Salford, St Helens and Warrington Wolves.

He joined the Wolves on a one-year deal ahead of 2019 but made just nine appearances for Steve Price’s side.

Sarina are coached by a former Super League player, former Catalans, Widnes and Hull FC forward Sataimata Sa.