Bradford sign Super League veteran

Bradford Bulls have completed the signing of Anthony England on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old joins the club following his release from Wakefield, where he worked with Bulls head coach John Kear.

He has spent the last six seasons in Super League with Warrington and Trinity.

“It is really good to have joined the club,” he said.

“I got the call off John and when someone like John Kear rings you up the decision is already made.

“Running out in front of the Bradford supporters will be a real moment of pride, I watched the club when I was younger at Odsal and the fans are a very passionate group.

“I am a big, robust forward and I am looking forward to get going, I am not here to mess about I am here to do a job.”

Kear added: “I am absolutely delighted – Anthony is a tough, rugged, hard-working prop forward who will dovetail into what we are trying to do here.

“He does not take a backward step in any form and that is the kind of player we want – Anthony and Greg (Johnson) have loads of Super League experience and both will add something to our squad.

“It is a great time to be at the club, the players and supporters are seeing who we are bringing in and how they can help us achieve what we want to achieve – I think good times are around the corner.”