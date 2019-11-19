Maltese stars set to take on Wales

Wales Dragonhearts – the country’s amateur Rugby League side – host Malta

Knights on Saturday (23 November) at the Brewery Field, Bridgend. And the Knights could possible include one of Rugby League’s more mercurial talents.

Wigan’s Jaarod Sammut, who has already earned seven caps for his country, is a member of the squad announced in the build-up to the autumn’s internationals against Italy and Turkey.

Malta’s squad is: Jarrod Sammut, Kyle Cassell, Tyler Cassell (both Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles), Blake Phillips (Collegians), Tyson Freeman (Eagleby Giants), Jye Ellul (East Campbelltown Eagles), Aaron Grech (Guildford Owls), Joel Bradford, Josh Gatt (Hills Bulls), Jono Dallas (Jamberoo Superoos), Jake Scott (Lakes United Seagulls), Peter Cronin (Maitland Pickers), Nathan Falzon (Nowra-Bomaderry Jets), Jesse Cronin (Parramatta Eels), Matthew Borg (Parramatta Two Blues), Nathan Benson (Souths Sharks Mackay), Zach Borg (St Clair Comets), Josh Cregan (St Joseph’s Kirrawee), Joel Borg (St Marys Saints), Jake Lennox (St Patricks Blacktown), Adam Campbell (Thirlmere Roosters), Emmanuel Sultana (Warilla Gorillas), Josh Caruana (Wauchope Blues), Justin Rodrigues (Wests Illawarra), Aidan Glanville, Kyal Greene, Cameron Mazelli, Tyson Muscat (all unattached).