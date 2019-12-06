Bradford snap up Sam Barlow

Bradford Bulls have completed the signing of Sam Barlow.

The Bulls have made the bruising forward their third signing of the off-season as he prepares to return to the sport after a four-year suspension.

Now 31, Barlow is back after a trial with hometown club Halifax.

Before his suspension, Barlow was seen as one of the Championship’s most fierce forwards and was linked with a move to Leeds Rhinos, while he played internationally for Scotland.

“Sam is a quality player, what we are getting is a very good rugby league player who we need in that middle channel,” said head coach John Kear.

“I am delighted we got the deal over the line because he can add something to us in the Championship, we are bringing players in it has taken time, our philosophy is don’t bring anyone in who won’t add value.

“He has had many years at the elite end at the Championship, we will see a really big plus point and we can see the best of Sam Barlow through next season.”

“I am really happy to get the deal done,” Barlow added.

“I have an opportunity thanks to John and hopefully I can repay his faith on the field.

“I have had a few tussles with Bradford over the years and now I want to start enjoying myself and progressing to being influential out on the pitch for the club.

“I have played with Steve Crossley and Anthony England before and the pack is starting to take shape – if we can impose ourselves on the pitch we can go well this season.”