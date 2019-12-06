Challenge Cup first round draw made

The Challenge Cup first round draw has pitted Bentley against the Royal Air Force.

The Doncaster club hosted the draw and were rewarded with a tie against the military opposition.

The Army will take on Oulton Raiders, while the Royal Navy take on Widnes-based West Bank Bears.

Welsh side Torfaen Tigers will face the Great Britain Police, with Scots Edinburgh Eagles taking on Ashton Bears.

Irish side Longhorns will face Normanton Knights.

2020 Coral Challenge Cup First Round draw:

Rochdale Mayfield v London Chargers

GB Police v Torfaen Tigers

Edinburgh Eagles v Ashton Bears

Leigh Miners Rangers v Stanningley

Underbank Rangers v Lock Lane

West Bank Bears v Royal Navy

Featherstone Lions v West Bowling

British Army v Oulton Raiders

Normanton Knights v Longhorns

Barrow Island v Rhondda Outlaws

Pilkingtons Recs v West Hull

Thornhill Trojans v Thatto Heath Crusaders

York Acorn v Hammersmith Hills Hoists

Siddal v Saddleworth Rangers

Sherwood Wolf Hunt v Wests Warriors

Wigan St Patricks v Dewsbury Moor

Distington v Bedford Tigers

Milford v Wigan St Judes

Upton v Jarrow Vikings

Skirlaugh v Hunslet Club Parkside

RAF v Bentley

Ince Rose Bridge v East Hull