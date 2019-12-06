Challenge Cup first round draw made

The Challenge Cup first round draw has pitted Bentley against the Royal Air Force.
The Doncaster club hosted the draw and were rewarded with a tie against the military opposition.
The Army will take on Oulton Raiders, while the Royal Navy take on Widnes-based West Bank Bears.
Welsh side Torfaen Tigers will face the Great Britain Police, with Scots Edinburgh Eagles taking on Ashton Bears.
Irish side Longhorns will face Normanton Knights.
2020 Coral Challenge Cup First Round draw:
Rochdale Mayfield v London Chargers
GB Police v Torfaen Tigers
Edinburgh Eagles v Ashton Bears
Leigh Miners Rangers v Stanningley
Underbank Rangers v Lock Lane
West Bank Bears v Royal Navy
Featherstone Lions v West Bowling
British Army v Oulton Raiders
Normanton Knights v Longhorns
Barrow Island v Rhondda Outlaws
Pilkingtons Recs v West Hull
Thornhill Trojans v Thatto Heath Crusaders
York Acorn v Hammersmith Hills Hoists
Siddal v Saddleworth Rangers
Sherwood Wolf Hunt v Wests Warriors
Wigan St Patricks v Dewsbury Moor
Distington v Bedford Tigers
Milford v Wigan St Judes
Upton v Jarrow Vikings
Skirlaugh v Hunslet Club Parkside
RAF v Bentley
Ince Rose Bridge v East Hull