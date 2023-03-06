BREAKING: Lee Radford leaves Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers have confirmed that Lee Radford has been relieved of his first-team duties by mutual agreement.

Assistant Coach Andy Last will take charge of the Tigers’ upcoming fixture at Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

Radford wanted to make the following statement: “With the club and myself heading in different directions, I think making this early call will be the correct one. Hopefully, it can kick start their season starting this Friday away at Huddersfield.

“I’d like to thank on record the fans, management, coaching staff, and players and wish them all the best for 2023 and beyond.”

The club also stated: “Everyone at the Club would like to thank Lee for his time in charge of the First Team.”