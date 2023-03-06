Super League Attendances: St Helens, Castleford Tigers, Hull KR and Warrington Wolves post great numbers

SUPER LEAGUE round three is now done and dusted after an entertaining number of days on Thursday and Friday.

The action began on Thursday when Warrington Wolves hosted Salford Red Devils in a typical ‘game of two halves.’ Salford shocked the Halliwell Jones Stadium by running into a 20-6 half-time lead before Daryl Powell’s men came out firing in the second forty minutes to register 30 unanswered points in an incredible 36-20 turnaround.

Wind the clock forward to Friday and five Super League fixtures took place. First up was Catalans Dragons’ home fixture against Hull FC with both teams unbeaten going into this one. Unfortunately for the Black and Whites, Steve McNamara’s men were on fire and were able to register an emphatic 38-6 triumph over Tony Smith’s side.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Giants managed to hold out for their first win in 2023 against a Wakefield Trinity side that had been thrashed 60-0 against Wigan last week. The Giants scored just one try but it was enough to grind out an 8-0 win, with Trinity being nilled for the second week in a row.

Castleford Tigers were also nilled at The Jungle by a rampant Wigan side who continued their good form from last week with a superb 36-0 thrashing of their West Yorkshire opponents.

St Helens and Leeds Rhinos played out a classic live on Sky Sports with Rohan Smith’s men pushing the world champions all the way until Blake Austin’s drop goal ensured a priceless victory for the Rhinos as Saints suffered their first defeat of the year.

With all that going on at the same time, there was still one other fixture going on with Leigh Leopards travelling to Hull KR, who were unbeaten. However, Leigh took home their first win since earning Super League promotion with a last-minute snatch and grab at Craven Park to run out 30-25 victors.

But, just what were the attendances like over the weekend?

Warrington Wolves 36-20 Salford Red Devils

9,616 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Thursday night

Wakefield Trinity 0-8 Huddersfield Giants

4,155 at Belle Vue on Friday night

Castleford Tigers 0-36 Wigan Warriors

7,565 at The Jungle on Friday night

Hull KR 25-30 Leigh Leopards

8,448 at Craven Park on Friday night

Catalans Dragons 38-6 Hull FC

6,933 at Stade Gilbert Brutus on Friday night

St Helens 24-25 Leeds Rhinos

15,148 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night