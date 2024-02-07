BREAKING: Leeds Rhinos fend off significant interest to tie down Harry Newman

LEEDS RHINOS and England centre Harry Newman, 23, has agreed a new two year contract that will keep him at AMT Headingley until at least the end of the 2026 Super League season.

Newman, who made his England debut last season, came through the Rhinos Academy ranks in 2017 and has made 75 appearances so far, scoring 25 tries.

He was due to be out of contract at the end of the 2024 season but has now committed his future to the Rhinos.

Commenting on his new deal, Newman said: “I am really pleased to have agreed a new deal with the club and sorted my future out. Rohan (Smith, Leeds head coach) and I were both keen to get things settled before the season started and it is great that I don’t have to keep answering questions about my contract now we are about to kick off the year.

“Having come through the academy system at the Rhinos, this is my club and I am very excited about the direction we are heading in this season. I missed out on the Challenge Cup win in 2020 and the Grand Final in 2022 through injury and I am determined to be part of a successful period here at AMT Headingley in the coming years.”

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Rohan Smith said: “I am pleased for Harry that he has got his future secured. Harry has worked hard on his game in recent years and we were all pleased for him when he got the call up to play for England, as I know that meant a lot to him.

“He has set a benchmark for himself now and we feel we can take his performances to another level and fulfil his undoubted potential. He has overcome a lot of adversity in his career so far but he is passionate about playing for Leeds Rhinos. It is important that we retain great English talent, both for Leeds and for Super League, as I know there was interest from the NRL to sign Harry.

“Our squad is full of young players with their best years ahead of them and the security, cohesion and camaraderie of a group growing together is something we want to nurture. We have only seen the start of what Harry can do; the consistency and frequency of his top performances are what we can look forward to seeing in the years ahead.”

