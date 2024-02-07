Warrington Wolves complete important piece of business by tying down Super League forward James Harrison

JAMES HARRISON has signed a new long-term deal that will see him stay at Warrington Wolves until the end of the 2026 Super League season.

The 27-year-old prop joined the club for the 2022 campaign and has since made a big impact and become an ever present in the side. Harrison has made 32 appearances to date for the Wire, scoring five tries with his impressive performances enabling him to earn his first international call-up last year in England’s mid-season win over France.

Speaking on the new deal, James Harrison said: “I’m buzzing to have signed a new deal and it was a no-brainer for me.

“I love it here and love how the club have treated me over the past couple of years.

“I’ve had a really good pre-season. I feel fit, fresh and I’m ready now for the new season. Sam [Burgess] was my hero growing up and it’s been really exciting to work with him. It’s the first time I’ve been coached by someone who played in my position which has been great for advice and improving my game.

“I got the England call-up last year and that’s a big aim of mine this year to get back into the international squad.”

Warrington Wolves Head Coach Sam Burgess added: “Jimmy epitomises what a Wire player looks like. He’s tough, honest and most of all a great guy.

“It’s another great signing for us and secures our middle unit moving forward.”

