BREAKING: Leigh Leopards’ Zak Hardaker banned from driving after being found guilty of drink-driving

LEIGH LEOPARDS star Zak Hardaker has been banned from driving for three years after being found guilty of drink-driving.

Yorkshire Live has revealed that Hardaker, who has been named in Leigh’s 21-man squad for the Leopards’ clash against Huddersfield Giants on Friday night, has been “charged with driving without due care and attention and driving over the prescribed limit of alcohol.”

The 32-year-old has a past of off-field issues, with the outside back given a 20-month driving ban after being over the drink-drive limit back in late 2018 as well as being let go by Castleford Tigers for failing a drugs’ test in the week leading up to the 2017 Super League Grand Final.

Hardaker was charged at Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning where he also received a fine of £1,346 for his act.

The former Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors star looks likely to play on Friday after being named by head coach Adrian Lam in the 21-man squad for the Super League opener in two days’ time.

