Leigh Leopards release statement following Zak Hardaker’s drink-driving sentence

LEIGH LEOPARDS have released a statement following Zak Hardaker’s drink-driving sentence handed out this morning by Leeds Magistrates Court.

Yorkshire Live revealed that Hardaker, who has been named in Leigh’s 21-man squad for the Leopards’ clash against Huddersfield Giants on Friday night, has been “charged with driving without due care and attention and driving over the prescribed limit of alcohol.”

Hardaker was charged at Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning where he received a three-year ban from driving as well as a fine of £1,346 for his act.

Now Leigh have released a statement.

The statement reads: “Leigh Leopards are aware of a drink drive incident involving Zak Hardaker.

“The club was made aware of the situation at the earliest opportunity and has supported Zak since and will continue to do so.

“The club will be making no further comment.”

The 32-year-old has a past of off-field issues, with the outside back given a 20-month driving ban after being over the drink-drive limit back in late 2018 as well as being let go by Castleford Tigers for failing a drugs’ test in the week leading up to the 2017 Super League Grand Final.

