Brett Delaney admits Castleford Tigers players have been pushed to “dark places” as he reveals his “non-negotiable”

BRETT DELANEY admits that Castleford Tigers players have been pushed to “dark places” in training as Danny McGuire’s new assistant coach gets to grips with his new side.

Delaney has linked up with former Leeds Rhinos teammate McGuire at Castleford, and has wasted no time in enforcing his authority on the squad.

In doing so, Delaney has revealed that some of the Tigers players have not been used to the “tough situations” that he has forced upon them so far in training.

“As a coach I am similar to how I was as a player, doing all the dirty stuff. All I ask from my players is to work hard, effort is my non-negotiable. That’s the benchmark,” Delaney said.

“I’m leading all of the defensive drills out on the field and we have been working hard in our wrestle room so it’s been tough.

“Some of the players have been put in positions they haven’t been in in the past and I’m not making any apologies for that.

“I’ve come here to do a job and that’s to tighten up our defence and that’s what I am going to do. With that comes hard work and commitment.

“The boys have shown that in the wrestle room. There have been some tough situations and they have come through the other end.

“The quicker we can get that connection in a defensive unit, the better we will be.”

So just how have the players responded?

“I want to see that commitment and desire to win and that starts from minute one to 80 and I’ve seen glimpses of that in pre-season,” Delaney continued.

“The players are responding really well. They have been put in some dark places but beyond those dark places is winning and we’ve got to take the players there.

“As much as we can press that gauge and take them to that place they are as uncomfortable as much as possible, the fans will appreciate that when they see us defending our goal-line set after set.”

Delaney has also made the move to The Jungle to win trophies – and make no bones about it.

“I want to win trophies, that’s why I’m here. Every coach and every player wants to win trophies and that’s my goal.

“As a player, it was awesome to do and I want to experience that as a coach so I will be doing everything in my power to push the players and win something for Castleford.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast