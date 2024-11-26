Leigh Leopards’ massive amount of investment in one key area to inspire “a powerhouse of Rugby League”

KIERON PURTILL hopes a new top-level Academy will help Leigh become “a powerhouse of Rugby League”.

Purtill is head of youth at the Leopards, along with coaching the club’s women’s team, who recently won promotion to Super League.

Earlier this year, along with Salford, Leigh were awarded a three-year Elite Academy Licence starting from 2025.

Purtill explained the work ongoing to set the system up, as the club continues to expand following the introduction of a Reserve team this year.

“We’re pretty much there with a confirmed squad and will start training towards the end of this month,” he said.

“We’re building our staff as well so we’ve got some full-timers coming on board and some part-timers.

“Under that, our Scholarship is kicking in again with under-15 and under-16 sides coming back in December.

“What this (Elite Academy) affords us to do is run full Scholarships. You have a little more control of the players, they get tied into you and it allows you that pathway to step into the Academy as well.

“There’s a genuine route from under-15s and -16s to the Academy, the Reserves are now up and running, and ultimately we want people to go through to our first team.”

Leigh see the Academy set-up as a key part of their long-term growth.

“Your licence runs for three years but as a club project we’re looking at it as a ten-year programme,” explained Purtill.

“There is going to be a massive amount of investment made by the club. (Owner) Derek Beaumont has been really supportive.

“It will take a lot of time and effort, but we want to stop our local players going to other Super League clubs. We want to make sure we offer that pathway.

“We really want to build a whole club, a family. We want everyone involved. That will help us sustain the success on the field. We want to be a powerhouse of Rugby League.

“For every team, whether that’s the Scholarship, the Academy, the women’s team, the Reserves, the first team, we want to be challenging for titles and winning things.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast