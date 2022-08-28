Brett Hodgson assesses Hull FC hooker plans following Brad Dwyer signing

Brett Hodgson says Brad Dwyer will bring added “pace and flair” to Hull FC’s game next season after signing the hooker from Leeds Rhinos.

Dwyer has made over 200 appearances in the game, with most coming in Super League for Warrington Wolves and Leeds.

The 29-year-old has signed a deal to join Hull for 2023, while long-serving Danny Houghton and Fiji international Joe Lovodua have also committed to new one-year contracts.

Former Man of Steel Houghton has been a stalwart of the club for 15 years with a lauded defensive work-rate.

Meanwhile, Lovodua has been one of the few bright lights in a disappointing season for Hull, but his utility value means he has rarely operated as a hooker.

Hodgson suggested that could change as he hinted at his plans for the position in 2023.

“Brad is an astute acquisition for us for next season, and I’m already looking forward to what he can bring to the group,” he said.

“Not only does he possess the creativity and skills we want from a player in that position, he also has some attributes to make himself a leader in our group next season. He is very competitive and tenacious.

“We have been looking to add some pace to the squad, and clearly Brad brings that in abundance. His pace out of dummy-half is his obvious asset and will help our attacking threat next season.

“He can be a good foil for someone like Danny Houghton, who delivers real quality and consistency in his defensive work and distribution, whilst Brad can bring pace and flair.

“We can also utilise Joey Lovodua, who is tough and carries a powerful running game, whilst his fantastic ability to slot into multiple positions is a genuine asset for us as we have seen this season.

“In addition to that, we also have a long-term option in Denive Balmforth from our Rising Stars programme, who will be pushing for a place next season, and he now has three different styles of hooker to learn from next season, which is great.

“Those options at nine and the potential combinations with our spine players is exciting for us.”

