Yusuf Aydin excited for ‘big opportunity’ as Hull KR’s 2023 plans take full shape

Hull KR hope to have landed a star of the future in Yusuf Aydin.

The 21-year-old prop will join the club from Wakefield Trinity on a two-year deal from the start of next season.

Aydin has had a far from typical journey to Super League, having only started playing the game at 14 with Eastmoor Dragons.

He also became an international shortly after turning 19, when he featured for Turkey, representing his father’s heritage.

With 22 Super League appearances already under his belt, including one on loan at Leeds Rhinos earlier this season, Aydin believes he can keep growing at Hull KR.

“It’s a really big opportunity,” said Aydin, who has also gained experience in the Championship with York City Knights and Sheffield Eagles over the past two years.

“I asked Willie (Peters, incoming head coach) what his plans for pre-season and next season were and he gave me a breakdown on it all; it sounded great.

“I’m 22 in September, so I’m still young, but signing for Hull KR is the perfect chance for me to keep developing.

“I’ve played half of this season and I want to finish the year on a high with more game time. Hopefully, that will put me in good stead for pre-season.

“We’re going to have a few guys in my position pushing for places and I’m sure it will be a good challenge.

“As long as I have a great pre-season and work hard, the selection side will take care of itself.”

Peters added: “Yusuf Aydin is a promising young prop with his best years ahead of him.”

He becomes Hull KR’s third domestic signing for next year, after fellow Wakefield Trinity forward James Batchelor and Huddersfield Giants’ Louis Senior, and sixth in total including the NRL trio of Rhys Kennedy, Tom Opacic and Jesse Sue.

However, one of their recruits from the last off-season has seen his time at the Robins come to an end.

Prop Tom Garratt joined from Dewsbury Rams and played six times early in the season, but has not featured since suffering a concussion in their victory over Warrington Wolves at the beginning of April.

The 28-year-old has now been released from the remainder of his contract “by mutual agreement”.

Overseas trio Korbin Sims, Albert Vete and Brad Takairangi will also be released after two seasons each at Craven Park.

Ben Crooks will leave after four years at the club, as well as Will Maher after three seasons with the Robins.

Meanwhile, Lachlan Coote and Mikey Lewis won’t play again this season for Hull KR due to concussions, with Coote’s availability for the World Cup with Scotland also in question.

