Brett Hodgson laments unprecedented injury issues as Hull FC lose more players

Brett Hodgson says Hull FC’s current injury issues are “unheard of” in his whole career in the game.

The Australian enjoyed a 17-year playing career across two hemispheres before switching to coaching but has never known anything like Hull’s recent struggles.

They lost two more players for the remainder of the season in last week’s defeat to Wakefield Trinity, with Catalans Dragons-bound Manu Ma’u breaking his arm and Joe Lovodua suspected to have suffered medial collateral ligament damage in his knee.

The pair join Jack Walker and Darnell McIntosh, who last week were ruled out for the run-in with ankle and foot injuries respectively.

The diagnosis is particularly severe for on-loan Leeds Rhinos fullback Walker, who is expected to require surgery.

Adam Swift, Carlos Tuimavave, Andre Savelio, Joe Cator and Jack Brown can also play no further part in 2022.

“I genuinely haven’t seen anything like this,” said Hodgson of the state of Hull’s squad following the Wakefield loss.

“We’re going to have eleven or twelve unavailable again next week and maybe nine of those are for the season.

“I know there’s only three games left, but that number is just unheard of in my career as a player and as a coach.

“Hopefully we’re having all of it this year and it might be better for us next year.”

Hull’s form in the second half of the season has been dire, with only two wins from their last eleven games, the worst record of any side in Super League over that time.

Hodgson said he can’t look past the impact of injuries on their miserable performances since the beginning of June.

“We’re going through a hell of a lot of pain at the moment from the top of the club to the bottom,” he said.

“I appreciate that the supporters are hurting and want results, but realistically the injuries are not excuses. They are genuine reasons.”

Josh Griffin won’t be ready to feature against his former club Salford Red Devils this Thursday as he continues to cautiously recover from a quad injury.

Cameron Scott is in the same position after almost two months out with a groin issue, so the only relief is likely to be the return of Jake Connor and Kane Evans following suspension.

