Daryl Powell senses ‘something coming’ for Warrington Wolves after torrid year

Daryl Powell says he can sense that “there’s something coming” towards the end of a miserable first season in charge of Warrington Wolves.

Last week’s defeat at Leeds Rhinos was a 16th of the Super League season, having won only a third of their 24 games with three left.

Big changes to the squad have been made, both in mid-season and for the upcoming off-season, as Powell shapes the team to his liking.

He is also looking to bring young prospects into the first team picture, and handed out two debuts at Leeds to Academy products Adam Holroyd and Luke Thomas.

With Riley Dean at halfback and James Harrison – 26 but in his first season at Super League level after signing from Featherstone Rovers – in the forward pack, and players such as Wigan Warriors recruit Matty Nicholson currently on the sidelines, Powell is seeing visions of the Wolves’ future.

He even went as far as to declare in the immediate aftermath of the Rhinos defeat that he felt more positive than after his first match in charge, when Warrington stole a late victory on the same ground.

“It felt better than the first game of the season here, because there’s something coming, you can sense it and see it and feel it,” said Powell.

“There’s a few things happening within the team. We’ve got Riley Dean playing at half.

“We’ve got Jimmy Harrison who I think has been class, absolute class. He’s going to be an unbelievable player.

“Then we’ve got those two young bucks playing, and I thought Adam Holroyd was especially good.

“I was pleased with a lot. Our effort and commitment to what we’re trying to do was fantastic I thought.”

Connor Wrench is likely to be another key figure for Warrington in the years to come.

However, the outside back has a long period of recovery ahead of him as he undergoes anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery.

The 20-year-old, who played for England Knights at the end of last year and is contracted to the Wolves until 2025, will be sidelined for around nine months.

