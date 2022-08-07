Brett Hodgson on how Hull FC can still reach Super League play-offs

Brett Hodgson has set out the blueprint for Hull FC if they are to make the play-offs.

Hull are currently outside the top six with five matches remaining, including four at home, starting with leaders St Helens on Sunday.

After putting a bad run of form behind them with a win over Toulouse Olympique in France, Hull were denied back-to-back successes last week by late heartbreak at Huddersfield Giants.

But with the effort up to the level he is demanding, Hodgson believes Hull aren’t too far off producing what is required.

“We’ve had a chat about the fact that it’s still in our hands,” said Hodgson, whose side face Wakefield Trinity, Salford Red Devils, Toulouse and Hull KR in the closing rounds.

“By no means are we throwing our toys out of the pram now. We’ve got a lot of work to do but we understand we can still perform.

“If we have that effort, but with some clinical stuff off the back of it and get some luck injury-wise, then we’re in every game we play, I’ve no doubt about that. We have to respond to this and we will.”

Hodgson says there is a chance halfback Ben McNamara could play this week, having been managing a back issue since he last played in March.

Mitieli Vulikijapani will also come back into contention to face St Helens, after missing out on the Huddersfield match through illness.

It meant the Fijian couldn’t celebrate the announcement of his new contract last week, having agreed to stay at Hull for 2023 with an option for 2024.

Vulikijapani, a British Army serviceman, has been granted permission from the armed forces to continue for another season at Hull, where he has scored six tries in 18 appearances since signing last year.

“He has made quick progress in the short time he has been with us and we feel his development is still on an upwards trajectory, so we’re excited to see him continue to improve,” said Hodgson of the outside back.

“We brought him into the club when his understanding of the game was relatively moderate, and although he is still learning day by day, we have been pleased with how Mitch has contributed to the squad over the last 18 months.”

