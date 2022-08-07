‘We need to win’: Warrington Wolves’ focus on Toulouse Olympique showdown

Warrington Wolves coach Daryl Powell admits this Thursday’s game against Toulouse Olympique is must-win.

Super League’s bottom club travel to the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Thursday four points adrift of tenth-placed Warrington.

After last week’s defeat at Wigan Warriors, the Wolves have only won seven of their 22 matches in a very difficult Super League season to date, but they know a victory is now more essential than ever.

“We know where we sit and what we’ve got to do and we need to get after it,” said Powell.

“There was enough to be really positive about (against Wigan) and that’s what we build on.

“I know it (the Toulouse game) is there. I’m the head coach of the club, I know it’s there.

“I’m not talking about it to the players but we know that we need to win the game, 100 per cent.

“I think we can have a mini-end of the season where we can play outstandingly well.”

Powell is hoping that Matt Dufty can recover from the foot injury sustained on debut, against Huddersfield Giants the week before last, to face Toulouse.

Whoever is available, the Wolves coach will back their effort as he came out swinging after the Wigan loss, following much criticism this season.

“You look at the scoreline, but it wasn’t that kind of game,” he said.

“That’s not a lack-of-effort game and I’ll fight anyone who says it is.

“The boys have worked so hard there and they’ve got a couple of players who have done some things to us at the back end that has blown the score out.

“It was a close game and we’ve done a lot of good things. If we took half our chances then it is a fair game.

“There are certainly things we need to improve, but there were some really good things and we’ll fix up the things that can be better and then off we go.”

