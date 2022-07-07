Brian Noble back at Bradford Bulls as Mark Dunning gets coaching job

BRADFORD BULLS have made Mark Dunning their head coach on a contract until the end of next season – after he guided them to five Championship wins in eight as caretaker after the departure of John Kear.

And he will be able to call on the experience of Brian Noble, who guided the club to a World Club Challenge triumph, three Super League titles and a Challenge Cup final victory between 2001 and 2006.

The 61-year-old former Bradford and Great Britain player, who later coached the Lions as well as having spells in charge of Wigan Warriors, Welsh club Crusaders and Salford Red Devils, is to act as an advisor.

“Brian will be returning to the club on an informal consultancy basis, to support Mark and his staff, as we look to finish the season strongly and secure a play-off place,” said Bulls chief executive Jason Hirst.

“The appointment of these two knowledgeable, highly skilled and proud Bradfordians allows us to continue to strategically plan and progress our recruitment plans for the 2023 season and beyond.

“As part of our rigorous selection process, Mark, as the stand-out candidate, beat several other high-quality applicants to land this prestigious role.”

Dunning, who is coming up to ten years’ service at Bradford in a variety of coaching roles and was Kear’s assistant, said: “I am absolutely delighted, honoured and humbled to be offered the opportunity to continue leading the performance department of this prestigious club.

“I want to thank the board of directors for this opportunity, the staff and players who have been very receptive and supportive of me since taking over in an interim basis and also my family and friends, whose support has been and will continue to be invaluable.

“The hard work continues from here and there is lots to do if we are to achieve the goal of everyone here at the club, which is to earn our right to compete at the top end of the sport.

“I am looking forward to sitting down with the players and staff, some of whom have gone above and beyond in recent weeks, to continue to create a positive and challenging culture and environment which allows our players of all ages to develop, grow and flourish.

“The help of Brian in his consultancy role will be very important to everyone at the club both on and off the field and is an exciting addition.”

Bradford take on Newcastle Thunder at Kingston Park tomorrow (Friday, July 8).