Barrow agree new deal with experienced prop

BARROW RAIDERS have agreed terms to keep prop Carl Forster on board until 2024.

The St Helens product has made 39 appearances since signing for the Cumbrian club ahead of the 2020 season, having previously had two seasons at Salford and been player-coach at Whitehaven and Rochdale.

Forster, 30, who helped Barrow win promotion as last year’s League One champions, is also part of the coaching set-up.

“I love it here, I have done since day one and I’ll more than likely end my career here if all goes well,” he said. “The club has been good to me and hopefully I can repay that back on the field.

“It’s nice to have that security for the next two years and just concentrate on my rugby.

“I think the potential at the club is huge. You can see how far we’ve come in the last two years on the field, but probably more importantly how far we’ve come off it.”

Chairman Steve Neale said: “With a possible restructure on the horizon, it is vital that our successful season isn’t a one-off and that we become firmly established as a top-end Championship club.

“Carl has been one of our most consistent performers and was attracting interest from elsewhere.”

Director of rugby Andy Gaffney said: “Carl has been a real leader on the pitch for us since he first came to Barrow. He brings a lot of quality and knowledge to the squad.

“He is a winner, has great energy and skills and really holds us together in the pack. It was really important to keep Carl at the club.”