Brilliant Bradford Bulls knock Castleford Tigers out of Challenge Cup

BRADFORD BULLS 18 CASTLEFORD TIGERS 16

KEITH McGHIE, Bartercard Odsal, Sunday

ANYONE who says lightning never strikes the same place twice should tell that to Castleford.

The Tigers became the second Super League side to be ousted from the Challenge Cup at Bradford in seven seasons, going the same way as Leeds in 2019.

Again there were two points in it following the Bulls’ 24-22 defeat of the Rhinos in the sunshine of round six, at that time the last 16.

This time in the last 32 it was pretty damp and dismal, at least weather-wise, but Bradford were able to turn up the heat on Danny McGuire in his first competitive match as Castleford coach – although had Tex Hoy been able to kick a last-gasp goal, he would have been breathing a big sigh of relief.

Tom Holmes, ironically a Castleford lad, epitomised a truly immense 17-man effort, with Brian Noble’s team so dominant in the first half that they ran in three diverse tries while nilling their visitors.

Bradford, with Jordan Lilley the only one of the 2019 giant-killing side who got on the field in this game, named the same players who swept away Doncaster in round two.

Castleford had to deal with the late withdrawal of Alex Mellor, who began his career at Bradford, but gave competitive debuts to Zac Cini, Daejarn Asi, Jeremiah Simbiken and Judah Rimbu.

The first meeting of these two Yorkshire rivals since Bradford lost Super League status in 2014 predictably began with the lower-level team enthusiastic and up into opposition faces.

James Donaldson struck the first blow when charging onto a Mitch Souter pass to crash over after just five minutes, although Joe Keyes must have been disappointed not to tag on the goal.

Before the opening quarter was over, Bradford were in again, as a deft kick from Keyes was raced onto by Matty Gee, with James Meadows chosen to kick (he added the two for 10-0).

High tackles and handling errors hardly helped the Castleford cause and a foul on Donaldson enabled Meadows to make it 12-0 with a penalty-goal.

Josh Simm was halted a yard out by a magnificent Holmes tackle in Castleford’s first period of genuine pressure.

Jayden Okunbor and Waqa Blake also hunted a try from a Meadows kick, before Keyes slotted a field-goal.

Bradford shone through an ability to stop Castleford’s forward momentum and repeatedly turn their opponents around.

And, just as McGuire’s men seemed to finally be getting to grips with the game, Holmes intercepted a grubber kick on the stroke of half-time and raced the length of the field to score.

A handling error and a penalty conceded by Bradford, both rare before the break, immediately put Castleford on the front foot upon the restart yet, once more, they were repelled.

It wasn’t until the 56th minute that Asi’s stab through fell for Simbiken to score.

Before the hour mark, a mistake deep in Castleford territory enabled Simm to run 70 metres and, with Hoy converting both tries, the deficit was remarkably back to just five points with the higher-level outfit now in the ascendancy.

Bradford regained their composure, Lilley dropping a second one-pointer, but with a minute go to, Hoy ran through the line and over to leave the final outcome hanging on his kick.

It swung wide and the home fans erupted with joy.

GAMESTAR: Bradford’s Tom Holmes. A superb try-saving tackle was followed by a sensational 80-metre try.

GAMEBREAKER: Jordan Lilley’s defensive efforts and game management in the final ten minutes – and Hoy’s narrow miss from tee right at the end.

MATCHFACTS

BULLS

1 Tom Holmes

37 Jayden Okunbor

3 Waqa Blake

4 Kieran Gill

23 Jorge Taufua

6 James Meadows

7 Joe Keyes

8 Michael Lawrence

14 Mitch Souter

10 Ebon Scurr

11 Zac Fulton

12 Matty Gee

13 James Donaldson

Subs (all used)

9 Jordan Lilley

15 Logan Bayliss

17 Franklin Pele

20 Ronan Michael

Tries: Donaldson (5), Gee (17), Holmes (40)

Goals: Keyes 0/1, Meadows 2/3

Field-goals: Keyes (33), Lilley (75)

TIGERS

23 Fletcher Rooney

24 Josh Simm

4 Sam Wood

3 Zac Cini (D)

5 Innes Senior

1 Tex Hoy

6 Daejarn Asi (D)

15 George Griffin

9 Liam Horne

10 George Lawler

11 Jeremiah Simbiken (D)

18 Josh Hodson

13 Joe Westerman

Subs (all used)

8 Liam Watts

14 Judah Rimbu (D)

20 Muzza Mustapha

21 Sylvester Namo

Tries: Simbiken (56), Simm (59), Hoy (79)

Goals: Hoy 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 12-0, 13-0, 17-0; 17-6, 17-12, 18-12, 18-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Bulls: Tom Holmes; Tigers: Tex Hoy

Penalty count: 5-6

Half-time: 17-0

Referee: Liam Moore

Attendance: 2,946