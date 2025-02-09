Sheffield Eagles remain a work in progress under Craig Lingard

SHEFFIELD EAGLES coach Craig Lingard says his team will go into their opening Championship games as a work in progress.

The former Castleford coach, who knows the second tier very well from his time playing for and in charge of Batley, didn’t take the reins of the South Yorkshire side until December.

That meant he had less time to work with his squad in pre-season than might otherwise have been the case – with things then affected by the big freeze early in the new year.

To add to those issues, Lingard is already contending with a crop of injuries, to fullback Matty Marsh and centre or second rower Connor Bower (both knee), halfback Morgan Smith (shoulder), prop Mitch Clark (ankle) and hookers Corey Johnson (head) and Reiss Butterworth (jaw).

Smith (from Hull), along with Johnson (Leeds) and Butterworth (Hull KR) are close-season signings, with former Leeds Academy and Hunslet halfback Jack Mallinson freshly added on a two-year deal.

Lingard, who has also coached Keighley, is at least hopeful that Smith, who in returning from surgery, will be fit for the first Championship game at home to Halifax on Sunday.

Sheffield then head to Widnes seven days later, and Lingard pointed out: “There’s no point pretending otherwise, we’re nowhere near where I want us to get to.

“There is always going to be a transition phase for any new coach, and the timing of my appointment and the weather disruption means that process is still ongoing.

“There have also been changes to the backroom staff, and we’re all getting used to each other.

“I’ve altered a few things in terms of the way we will play compared to last year, but I have to say the group have been very receptive.

“The injuries have had an effect on forging new combinations, but they are part of any sport.

“We are where we are and we just have to get on with it and accept it’s a case of learning as we go.”