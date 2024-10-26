Brilliant England thrash France in wheelchair international

ENGLAND produced a superb display to thrash France 66-33 in a wheelchair international at Wigan’s sold-out Robin Park Leisure Centre.

Rob Hawkins starred with four first-half tries as the world champions led comfortably throughout and proved too powerful for their great rivals.

Seb Bechara, with two tries, and Nathan Collins – who converted all eleven England efforts – also impressed, while Mason Billington scored two late tries off the bench on debut.

England enjoyed a phenomenal start to lead 18-0 inside ten minutes, as Josh Butler opened the scoring with a well-worked try and Hawkins followed up with a double, both provided by Collins.

The teams then traded six tries before half-time, as Leo Hivernat scored twice and Damien Doré once to claw France back only for England to respond in kind.

Hawkins squeezed through for his third try and Bechara dived over in eye-catching fashion before Hawkins scored again on the stroke of half-time for a 36-18 home lead.

That was extended by two further home scores to start the second half, as Bechara offloaded for a Joe Coyd try and then charged over himself.

Gilles Clausells bizarrely slotted a field-goal when France were 30 points down, and Julien Penella reduced the arrears a little further with a try, but Penella then gifted a try to Halliwell from the restart.

Adrien Zittel scored a double out wide, but each were responded to by scores from debutant Billington, who was played in by Halliwell for his first and then chased after a Collins kick from deep to complete a dominant England performance.

ENGLAND

1 Tom Halliwell (Leeds Rhinos) (C)

2 Rob Hawkins (Halifax Panthers)

3 Nathan Collins (Leeds Rhinos)

4 Josh Butler (Leeds Rhinos)

5 Lewis King (London Roosters)

Subs (all used)

6 Joe Coyd (London Roosters)

7 Mason Billington (London Roosters)

8 Seb Bechara (Catalans Dragons)

9th player (not used)

9 Jack Heggie (Wigan Warriors)

Tries: Butler (3), Hawkins (5, 10, 18, 40), Bechara (34, 51), Coyd (47), Halliwell (59), Billington (65, 76)

Goals: Collins 11/11

FRANCE

2 Gilles Clausells (Catalans Dragons) (C)

5 Adrien Zittel (Avignon)

9 Jorge Gelade Panzo (Catalans Dragons)

10 Leo Hivernat (Catalans Dragons)

12 Jonathan Hivernat (Catalans Dragons)

Subs (all used)

1 Lionel Alazard (Montauban)

6 Julien Penella (Aingirak Euskadi)

7 Damien Doré (Catalans Dragons)

9th player (not used)

4 Jérémy Bourson (Catalans Dragons)

Tries: L Hivernat (15, 30), Doré (39), Penella (58), Zittel (62, 73)

Goals: L Hivernat 3/3, Alazard 0/1, Penella 1/2

Field-goals: G Clausells (59)

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 18-6, 24-6, 24-12, 30-12, 30-18, 36-18; 42-18, 48-18, 48-19, 48-23, 48-29, 54-29, 60-29, 60-33, 66-33

Penalty count: 3-3

Half-time: 36-18

Referees: Ollie Cruickshank and Rebecca Whiteley

Attendance: 598