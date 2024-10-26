Ex-Hull FC man Joe Cator secures deal for 2025

FORMER Hull FC man Joe Cator has found a new club.

After two months spent training with Toulouse Olympique and playing in their two games against Sheffield Eagles and then Halifax Panthers, the 26-year-old loose-forward has signed a new deal with the French club.

That being said, Cator is currently out for five months with a shoulder injury, but it is hopeful that the 26-year-old will be back in time for the new season.

Cator said: “I can’t wait to get back to training and start the season to see what the future holds!”

His coach, Sylvain Houles said: “Joe had caught our eye for a few years with Leigh. He works hard in training and in matches he gives 100% whether in attack or defence with a very good volume of play.

“I am sure he will continue to progress with the team.”

Cator made 60 appearances for the Black and Whites over a four-and-a-half year period.

